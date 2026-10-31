Government Faces Calls to Explain Departure From Expert Panel's Recommendations on State Protection Bill

Political and legal circles are demanding that the ruling National People's Power (NPP) government account for its apparent decision to set aside key recommendations put forward by a high-level expert committee in the drafting of the proposed Protection of the State Broadcasting (PSTB) legislation.

The committee in question was chaired by Senior President's Counsel Rienzie Arsekularatne, a respected legal authority whose panel was specifically convened to provide professional guidance on the shape and content of the proposed law. Sources from both political and legal quarters have pointed out that the final bill has deviated sharply from what that expert body advised.

Expert Guidance Reportedly Sidelined

The Arsekularatne-led committee was understood to have invested considerable effort in formulating its recommendations, drawing on legal expertise and stakeholder considerations. Critics are now questioning why the government chose to move forward with a version of the legislation that appears to contradict or ignore those findings.

The NPP administration, which came to power on a platform of transparency and good governance, is facing growing pressure to publicly explain the rationale behind the divergence between the expert committee's report and the draft bill that has since emerged.

Concerns Over Accountability and Process

Legal observers have noted that the appointment of an expert committee carries an implicit commitment to give meaningful weight to its conclusions. When such recommendations are disregarded without a clear public explanation, it raises serious questions about the integrity of the legislative process.

The committee was headed by Senior President's Counsel Rienzie Arsekularatne.

The panel's mandate covered the proposed Protection of the State legislation.

Political and legal sources say the final bill sharply departs from the committee's recommendations.

The NPP government has yet to offer a formal explanation for the deviation.

Critics argue that bypassing expert counsel not only undermines the credibility of the consultative process but also sets a troubling precedent for future legislative efforts under the current administration.

Political and legal sources stressed that the NPP owed the public a transparent explanation as to why the government chose to disregard the findings of its own appointed expert committee.

As pressure mounts, all eyes are now on the government to clarify its position and provide a convincing justification for the course it has chosen to follow in advancing the controversial legislation.