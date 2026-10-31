Over 1.3 Million Rejected Aswesuma Applicants Given Chance to Appeal

More than 1.3 million Sri Lankans whose applications for the Aswesuma welfare benefit scheme were turned down have been granted an opportunity to challenge those decisions through a formal appeals process, authorities have confirmed.

According to officials, a total of 1,391,830 applications submitted to the Aswesuma programme were deemed ineligible and subsequently rejected by the governing board. However, in a move aimed at ensuring no deserving citizen is left without support, the government has opened a pathway for affected individuals to contest the outcome of their assessments.

Appeals Process Now Open

Sources close to the matter confirmed that applicants who were found to not qualify under the scheme's eligibility criteria are now able to formally submit an appeal. The decision reflects growing pressure on the government to review its screening process, amid concerns that some genuinely vulnerable households may have been unfairly excluded from receiving assistance.

The Aswesuma scheme, which serves as Sri Lanka's primary social welfare safety net, was introduced to provide structured financial relief to low-income families across the country. Given the scale of rejections, the appeals window is expected to be of significant importance to thousands of struggling households.

What Rejected Applicants Should Know

Those whose applications were rejected are eligible to submit a formal appeal

The appeals mechanism is being overseen by the Aswesuma board

Applicants are advised to act promptly and gather any supporting documentation relevant to their case

Welfare advocates have welcomed the development, urging the government to ensure the appeals process is transparent, accessible, and free of bureaucratic obstacles — particularly for those in rural and underserved communities who may face difficulties navigating administrative procedures.

Further details regarding deadlines, submission procedures, and appeal centres are expected to be communicated through official government channels in the coming days.

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