Kamindu Mendis Blazes Maiden ODI Century to Power Sri Lanka to 325 Against Pakistan in Final

Star Batter Delivers When It Matters Most

Kamindu Mendis etched his name into Sri Lanka cricket history on Wednesday, smashing his first ever One Day International century to help the islanders post a formidable total of 325 runs against Pakistan in the series final.

A Landmark Innings Under Pressure

The stylish left-hander rose to the occasion on the grandest stage, producing a composed and commanding knock that underlined his growing reputation as one of Sri Lanka's most exciting batting talents. His maiden ODI hundred arrived at a crucial moment, giving the team a total well worth defending.

Sri Lanka Build a Challenging Target

Riding on Kamindu's outstanding contribution, Sri Lanka's batting lineup combined to post 325 runs on the board, setting Pakistan a steep chase in the final. The total represents a strong team effort, with Kamindu's century serving as the cornerstone of the innings.

Pakistan Face a Stiff Chase

Pakistan now face the daunting task of overhauling 326 runs to claim the title. Sri Lanka's bowlers will be eager to complement the batting performance and wrap up a series victory, making it a memorable occasion for the team and its passionate supporters back home.

Kamindu Mendis scored his first ODI century

Sri Lanka posted 325 runs in the final

Pakistan require 326 runs to win the series

Cricket fans across Sri Lanka will be watching eagerly as the defending side looks to hold their nerve and seal what would be a richly deserved triumph.

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