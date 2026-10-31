Meteorology Department Issues Amber Heat Warning Across Multiple Sri Lankan Regions

Amber-Level Advisory Signals Rising Heat Concerns

The Department of Meteorology has issued an amber-level warm weather advisory covering several parts of Sri Lanka, cautioning the public about elevated temperature conditions expected on Sunday.

The advisory signals a notable increase in heat intensity across the affected regions, prompting authorities to urge residents to take necessary precautions to protect themselves from heat-related health risks.

What an Amber Advisory Means

An amber-level warm weather warning is an intermediate alert that indicates potentially dangerous levels of heat exposure. It serves as a call to action for vulnerable groups including the elderly, young children, outdoor workers, and those with underlying health conditions, who face heightened risks during such periods.

Precautions Recommended for the Public

Members of the public across the warned areas are advised to take the following steps to minimise the effects of the heat:

Stay hydrated by drinking sufficient water throughout the day

Avoid prolonged exposure to direct sunlight, particularly during peak afternoon hours

Wear light, loose-fitting clothing when outdoors

Seek shade or air-conditioned environments where possible

Monitor vulnerable individuals including the elderly and young children closely

Staying Alert to Meteorological Updates

The Department of Meteorology continues to monitor prevailing weather patterns across the island. Residents in the affected regions are encouraged to stay informed through official updates and to act promptly in accordance with any further advisories that may be issued as conditions develop.