President AKD Mocks Opposition's Pin-Sticking Rituals, Questions Effectiveness of Unusual Protests

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake has taken a sharp swipe at certain opposition groups, ridiculing their use of unconventional protest methods — including the practice of sticking pins into effigies — as a means of expressing political dissatisfaction against his administration.

Speaking in a characteristically blunt tone, the President questioned the logic and purpose behind such rituals, openly asking whether those carrying out the acts genuinely believed he would experience any physical or emotional pain as a result.

"Do they think I feel the pain?" the President reportedly remarked, dismissing the demonstrations as theatrical and ineffective.

A Pattern of Unconventional Opposition Tactics

The pin-sticking ritual, which draws on traditional beliefs associated with sorcery and symbolic harm, has been employed by some protest groups as a dramatic gesture of opposition against the President and his National People's Power government. Such methods, while culturally rooted in certain folk traditions, have rarely featured in mainstream Sri Lankan political protests.

President Dissanayake appeared unperturbed by the demonstrations, using the occasion to highlight what he characterised as a lack of substantive political alternatives being offered by his critics. Rather than engaging with the symbolism of the protests, he used the moment to reinforce his government's narrative of forward-looking governance.

Opposition Criticism Continues to Mount

While the pin-sticking incidents represent an extreme fringe of opposition activity, the President faces a broader and more conventional wave of criticism from political opponents who argue that his administration has yet to deliver meaningful economic relief to ordinary Sri Lankans still recovering from the island's devastating financial crisis.

Opposition parties, including the Samagi Jana Balawegaya and the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna, have continued to challenge government policy through parliamentary debate and public campaigning — methods that stand in stark contrast to the ritualistic protests the President chose to single out.

Presidential Confidence on Display

Political observers note that the President's decision to publicly mock the fringe protest methods may serve a dual purpose — demonstrating personal resilience while also drawing attention away from more pointed mainstream criticism. By addressing the more outlandish opposition tactics, Mr. Dissanayake is able to project an image of calm authority.

The remarks are consistent with the President's established communication style, which frequently combines directness with a degree of wit intended to resonate with his grassroots support base.

As the NPP government continues to navigate a challenging economic and political landscape, episodes such as this serve as a reminder that Sri Lanka's political theatre remains as colourful and unpredictable as ever.