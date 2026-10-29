African Swine Fever Makes Alarming Comeback Across Six Districts in Sri Lanka

African Swine Fever (ASF) has re-emerged at pig farms spread across six districts in Sri Lanka, raising fresh concerns among livestock authorities and farming communities about the potential scale of the outbreak.

Disease Returns to Multiple Regions

The highly contagious viral disease, which poses a severe threat to pig populations but carries no risk to human health, has been detected simultaneously in several districts, signalling a worrying resurgence after previous efforts to contain it.

African Swine Fever is known for its rapid spread among domestic and wild pig populations and has no approved vaccine, making containment and strict biosecurity measures the primary tools available to authorities managing an outbreak.

Serious Implications for the Pig Farming Sector

The reappearance of the disease across multiple districts at once is a significant blow to Sri Lanka's pig farming industry, which has already faced considerable strain in recent years due to economic pressures and previous disease outbreaks.

ASF carries a near-100% mortality rate in infected pig populations

There is currently no effective vaccine or treatment available

The disease spreads through direct contact, contaminated feed, and movement of animals

Economic losses to affected farmers can be devastating and immediate

Authorities Urged to Act Swiftly

Livestock experts and farmer representatives are calling on the relevant government authorities to implement urgent containment protocols, including movement restrictions on pigs and pig products, enhanced farm inspections, and clear compensation mechanisms for affected farmers.

African Swine Fever cannot be treated once it takes hold — rapid identification, strict quarantine measures, and transparent communication with farming communities are absolutely critical to preventing a wider national crisis.

The public has been reminded that while African Swine Fever presents no danger to human health, consumers may experience disruptions to the supply and pricing of pork products in affected areas as authorities work to manage the situation.

Further updates from the Department of Animal Production and Health are expected as investigations into the extent of the current outbreak continue across the six affected districts.