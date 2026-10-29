Namal Rajapaksa Money Laundering Case Deferred to February

The Colombo Chief Magistrate's Court has postponed a high-profile money laundering case filed against Parliamentarian Namal Rajapaksa and three co-accused, with proceedings now scheduled to resume in February.

Case Background

The case centres on allegations of money laundering involving a sum of Rs. 15 million, with Namal Rajapaksa — son of former President Mahinda Rajapaksa and a sitting Member of Parliament — named as the primary accused alongside three other individuals.

The Colombo Chief Magistrate's Court issued the order for postponement during proceedings held on Wednesday, the 29th, directing that the matter be taken up again at a future date in February.

A Prolonged Legal Battle

The case is among several legal proceedings that have followed Namal Rajapaksa over the years, drawing continued public attention given his prominent political profile and his family's significant role in Sri Lankan political history.

Money laundering charges of this nature fall under the jurisdiction of Sri Lanka's Financial Crimes Investigation Division, and cases of this kind are closely monitored by anti-corruption watchdogs and civil society groups across the island.

What Comes Next

With the case now deferred, all parties are expected to appear before the Colombo Chief Magistrate's Court when proceedings recommence in February. No further details regarding the specific date or the grounds for the postponement were immediately made available.

The development is likely to remain under close scrutiny from the public and political observers, as Sri Lanka continues its broader national effort to strengthen accountability and combat financial crimes at all levels of society.