Sri Lanka Opt to Bowl as England Recall Baker for Second Test

Sri Lanka Win Toss, Choose to Field

Sri Lanka have won the toss and elected to bowl first against England in the latest Test match, with the hosts opting to send their opponents in to bat as they look to seize early control of the contest.

The Sri Lankan side have named an unchanged eleven from their previous outing, signalling confidence in the combination that took the field in the earlier match and a desire for continuity as the series progresses.

Baker Returns for England

England, meanwhile, have made at least one notable change to their lineup, recalling Baker to the squad. The returning player's inclusion adds a fresh dimension to England's bowling or batting options, depending on the conditions the teams encounter as play gets underway.

Series Context

The match represents a significant moment in the ongoing series between the two sides, with both teams keen to press their advantage. Sri Lanka's decision to bowl first suggests the pitch or overhead conditions offered some encouragement for their bowlers in the early stages.

Cricket fans across Sri Lanka will be watching closely as the action unfolds, hopeful that the home side can capitalise on their decision to field and make early inroads into the England batting order.

Further updates on the match, including scorecard details and player performances, are expected as the day's play develops.

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