No, Sri Lanka Did Not Pay CMPort $22 Million in Compensation — Here's What Actually Happened

Claim Circulating Online

A claim has been making rounds suggesting that Sri Lanka paid China Merchants Port Holdings (CMPort) a sum of $22 million as compensation. The assertion sparked public concern and criticism, with many interpreting the payment as a penalty or settlement owed to the Chinese port operator. However, a closer examination of the facts reveals a significantly different picture.

What the Payment Actually Was

The $22 million in question was not a compensation payment made by the Sri Lankan government to CMPort. Instead, the transfer constituted a shareholder refund — a routine financial transaction between parties involved in a joint venture arrangement. This distinction is critical, as compensation implies a penalty or liability, whereas a shareholder refund is a standard return of invested capital or profits owed to a stakeholder in a business entity.

Why the Distinction Matters

Mischaracterising a shareholder refund as government compensation can create a misleading narrative, particularly in the context of Sri Lanka's ongoing economic challenges and heightened public sensitivity surrounding Chinese investments and port-related agreements. The Hambantota Port deal, which granted CMPort a 70-year lease, has historically attracted scrutiny, making accurate reporting on any financial dealings involving the Chinese operator especially important.

The Broader Context

Sri Lanka has faced persistent questions about its financial arrangements with Chinese state-linked enterprises, especially following the country's debt crisis. In such an environment, the spread of inaccurate information regarding government payments to foreign entities can fuel unnecessary alarm and erode public trust in institutions managing these agreements.

Accurate public understanding of financial transactions involving state assets and foreign partners is essential, particularly as Sri Lanka navigates its economic recovery and debt restructuring process.

The Verdict

Fact-checkers have confirmed that the $22 million figure does not represent compensation paid by Sri Lanka to CMPort. The payment was a shareholder refund, reflecting obligations within the existing corporate structure of the port venture — not a penalty or settlement imposed on the Sri Lankan state. Citizens and media outlets are urged to verify such claims before drawing conclusions that could distort public understanding of the country's financial affairs.