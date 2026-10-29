Met Department Issues Warning as Atmospheric Disturbance Develops Near Andaman Sea

Sri Lanka's Department of Meteorology has issued a formal advisory cautioning the public about strong winds and rough sea conditions, following the identification of a developing low-level atmospheric disturbance in the vicinity of the Andaman Sea.

Advisory Issued for Winds and Rough Seas

The meteorological authority has urged residents, fishing communities, and maritime operators to remain vigilant as conditions in the surrounding ocean areas are expected to deteriorate. The developing disturbance has raised concerns over safety at sea, prompting officials to act swiftly in alerting those who may be affected.

Who Is Most at Risk

Those most likely to be impacted by the changing weather pattern include:

Fishing communities operating in coastal and offshore waters

Merchant and passenger vessels navigating regional sea routes

Residents in low-lying coastal areas vulnerable to rough surf and strong gusts

Public Urged to Stay Alert

The Department of Meteorology has advised all seafarers and coastal communities to exercise extreme caution and monitor updated weather bulletins closely as the situation continues to develop.

Authorities are continuing to monitor the progress of the atmospheric disturbance and are expected to issue further updates as more information becomes available. The public is strongly encouraged to heed all official advisories and avoid unnecessary exposure to hazardous sea and weather conditions until the situation stabilises.

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