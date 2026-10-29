Indian National Nabbed at BIA With Over Rs. 454 Million Worth of Cocaine and Ecstasy

A 46-year-old Indian national has been arrested by Sri Lanka Customs officials at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) after being found in possession of a significant haul of illegal narcotics valued at over Rs. 454 million.

Large Drug Consignment Intercepted

The suspect was taken into custody following the discovery of 5.12 kilograms of cocaine and Ecstasy tablets concealed in his possession at the airport. The street value of the seized narcotics has been estimated at approximately Rs. 454 million, making it one of the more substantial drug interceptions recorded at the country's main international gateway in recent times.

Customs Officials Make the Bust

Sri Lanka Customs officers at BIA conducted the arrest as part of ongoing efforts to intercept drug trafficking through the nation's primary air entry point. The Indian national was flagged for inspection, leading to the discovery of the concealed narcotics.

Ongoing Battle Against Drug Trafficking

Sri Lanka has intensified its crackdown on drug smuggling through international airports in recent years, with authorities deploying advanced screening techniques and increased vigilance to deter traffickers from using the island as either a destination or a transit point for narcotics.

The suspect remains in the custody of Sri Lanka Customs while investigations into the case are actively being carried out. Further legal proceedings are expected to follow in accordance with Sri Lanka's strict anti-narcotics laws.

Related Video