CP Raises Alarm Over Alleged Covert Plan to Build Spaceport on Sri Lanka's East Coast

The Communist Party of Sri Lanka (CP) has sounded a serious warning over what it describes as a clandestine plan to establish a spaceport facility along the country's eastern coastline, raising concerns about national sovereignty and the transparency of the government's decision-making process.

Allegations of Secrecy

Senior CP officials have alleged that discussions surrounding the proposed spaceport project are being conducted behind closed doors, with neither Parliament nor the public being properly informed of the plans. The party has called on the government to come clean about any agreements or negotiations that may be underway with foreign parties regarding such a facility.

The eastern coast of Sri Lanka, known for its strategic geographic positioning, has long been considered an area of significant geopolitical interest. The CP argues that any move to develop a spaceport in the region without full public disclosure would amount to a serious breach of democratic accountability.

Sovereignty Concerns

The party stressed that establishing a spaceport — particularly one involving foreign governments or private international entities — could have far-reaching implications for Sri Lanka's sovereignty and its relationships with regional powers.

The people of this country deserve to know what is being planned on their soil and who stands to benefit from such a development.

The CP has urged Parliament to demand an immediate explanation from the relevant ministries and called for any proposed agreements to be subjected to full legislative scrutiny before any further steps are taken.

Broader Context

Sri Lanka's strategic location in the Indian Ocean has frequently attracted international interest for defence, logistics, and technology-related projects. Critics have consistently warned that such attention must be managed carefully to avoid entangling the island nation in great power rivalries.

The government has yet to issue an official response to the Communist Party's allegations. Political observers expect the matter to be raised formally in Parliament in the coming sessions, potentially triggering a broader debate on foreign involvement in sensitive infrastructure development across the island.