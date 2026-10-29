Human Rights Commission Summons Homagama Police Officers Over Custodial Death of Young Father

The Human Rights Commission of Sri Lanka (HRCSL) has summoned the Officer-in-Charge of the Homagama Police Station along with two other officers in connection with the death of a 29-year-old man who reportedly died while in police custody.

Young Father Dies in Police Cell

The deceased, described as a father of two young children, is said to have lost his life inside a police cell at the Homagama Police Station. The circumstances surrounding his death have raised serious concerns among rights groups and the wider public, prompting the Human Rights Commission to intervene.

Officers Called to Appear Before the Commission

The HRCSL has formally summoned the station's Officer-in-Charge and two other police officers to appear before the Commission in order to provide information and clarify the events that led to the young man's death. The move signals the Commission's intent to conduct a thorough independent inquiry into the incident.

Growing Concerns Over Custodial Safety

Deaths in police custody have long been a sensitive issue in Sri Lanka, drawing criticism from human rights advocates who argue that greater accountability and transparency are needed within law enforcement institutions. This latest incident is expected to intensify calls for systemic reforms to ensure the safety and rights of individuals held in state custody.

The Human Rights Commission is expected to gather further details from the summoned officers as part of its ongoing investigation into the matter.

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