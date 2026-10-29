Government Manoeuvres to Block No-Confidence Motion Against Speaker Wickramaratne

Sri Lanka's Parliament has descended into fresh turmoil as the government deploys procedural tactics to obstruct or weaken an Opposition-led no-confidence motion (NCM) targeting Speaker Dr Jagath Wickramaratne, marking what many observers are describing as a troubling new chapter in the country's parliamentary history.

Government Cites Sub Judice Grounds

The administration has mounted a challenge against the motion by arguing that certain allegations contained within it are sub judice — meaning the matters are currently before a court of law — and therefore must be amended before the NCM can proceed in its present form. The move has been widely interpreted as an attempt to dilute the motion's impact or delay its tabling altogether.

The Opposition has pushed back firmly against this position, insisting that the no-confidence motion is legitimate and that the government's objections amount to little more than political interference in a constitutionally protected parliamentary process.

Unprecedented Pressure on the Speaker's Chair

A no-confidence motion directed at the Speaker of Parliament is an exceptionally rare occurrence in Sri Lanka, and the situation has drawn significant attention from political analysts and civil society alike. The Speaker, as the presiding officer of the legislature, is traditionally regarded as an impartial figure standing above partisan conflict.

Critics argue that the government's efforts to shield the Speaker from parliamentary scrutiny raise serious questions about the independence of the legislature and the separation of powers that underpins Sri Lanka's democratic framework.

Opposition Stands Firm

Opposition parliamentarians have made clear their intention to press ahead with the motion despite the government's resistance. They maintain that holding the Speaker accountable through established parliamentary mechanisms is not only their right but their duty as elected representatives.

The government contends that portions of the NCM touch on matters currently being adjudicated in court.

The Opposition rejects calls to amend the motion, viewing them as politically motivated.

The standoff has intensified tensions between the Treasury benches and the Opposition in an already fractious Parliament.

A Test for Parliamentary Democracy

Political commentators have noted that the episode reflects a broader erosion of institutional norms within Sri Lanka's Parliament, with procedural rules increasingly being weaponised for partisan ends rather than applied in the spirit of democratic governance.

The integrity of Parliament rests not only on the conduct of its Speaker but also on the willingness of all parties to respect due process without resorting to procedural manipulation.

As the dispute continues to unfold, all eyes will be on how Parliament's own rules and traditions are ultimately invoked to resolve one of the most politically charged confrontations the chamber has witnessed in recent years.

Related Video