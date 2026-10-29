Colombo High Court Denies Bail to Alleged Drug Trafficker 'Harak Kata' and Two Co-Accused

The Colombo High Court has rejected bail applications filed by notorious alleged underworld figure and drug trafficker Nadun Chinthaka, widely known by his alias "Harak Kata," along with two other co-accused, a court hearing held today (29) confirmed.

Bail Denied for High-Profile Suspects

The decision marks a significant development in the ongoing legal proceedings against one of Sri Lanka's most prominent alleged criminal figures. The court's ruling means that Harak Kata and his two co-accused will remain in custody as their case continues to be heard before the Colombo High Court.

Harak Kata has long been associated with underworld activities and drug trafficking networks operating within Sri Lanka, and his case has drawn considerable public attention given the scale of the alleged criminal operations linked to him.

Ongoing Legal Proceedings

Authorities have been pursuing legal action against the accused as part of broader efforts by Sri Lankan law enforcement to crack down on organised crime and the narcotics trade, which continues to pose a serious challenge to public safety across the island.

The rejection of the bail applications signals the court's position that the accused should remain in detention while the legal process runs its course, reflecting the serious nature of the charges brought against them.

Further hearings in the case are expected to be scheduled in the coming weeks as proceedings continue before the Colombo High Court.