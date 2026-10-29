Man Dies in Police Custody After Being Handed Over by Villagers in Kobeigane

A suspect allegedly linked to a series of thefts has died after being admitted to hospital while under the custody of the Kobeigane Police, raising serious questions about the circumstances surrounding his detention.

The incident has prompted authorities to arrest five villagers believed to have been involved in apprehending and handing the man over to police, as his condition at the time of transfer has come under scrutiny.

What Happened

According to available information, residents from the area detained the individual, suspecting him of involvement in multiple theft incidents in the locality. The suspect was subsequently handed over to the Kobeigane Police. He was later hospitalised, where he succumbed to his injuries.

The exact nature of the injuries sustained by the deceased, and when those injuries were inflicted, remains a key point of the ongoing investigation.

Villagers Taken Into Custody

Following the death, police moved swiftly to arrest five villagers in connection with the case. Investigators are working to determine whether the suspect was subjected to any form of assault prior to or during the handover to authorities.

The arrests signal that law enforcement is treating the matter with considerable seriousness, as deaths occurring in or around police custody are subject to mandatory inquiry procedures under Sri Lankan law.

Investigation Underway

Authorities have launched a formal investigation into the incident. It is expected that a post-mortem examination will play a critical role in establishing the cause of death and the timeline of events leading up to it.

The case has drawn attention to the dangers of community members taking the law into their own hands, even when acting out of frustration over local crime. While public cooperation with police is encouraged, any extrajudicial action that results in harm to a suspect carries serious legal consequences.

Further details are expected to emerge as the investigation progresses.