Esna Holidays Takes Over Iconic Sri Lankan Travel Firm Mackinnons from John Keells Holdings

In a significant development within Sri Lanka's travel and tourism sector, Esna Holidays has completed the acquisition of Mackinnons Travels from the diversified conglomerate John Keells Holdings PLC.

A Legacy Brand Changes Hands

Mackinnons Travels, one of the oldest and most well-regarded travel management companies in the country, brings with it a storied history of 55 years in the industry. The firm has long been considered a cornerstone of Sri Lanka's corporate and leisure travel landscape, earning a strong reputation for reliability and service excellence over more than half a century.

Esna Holidays Expands Its Footprint

Esna Holidays, itself a prominent and established player in the local travel sector, is set to strengthen its market position considerably through this acquisition. The move signals a strategic push by Esna Holidays to consolidate its offerings and broaden its reach by absorbing a brand that carries decades of client trust and industry recognition.

What This Means for the Industry

The acquisition is expected to have notable implications for Sri Lanka's travel management industry, including:

A reshaping of the competitive landscape among established travel firms

Potential expansion of services available to both corporate and leisure travellers

The continuation of Mackinnons Travels' legacy under new ownership and direction

For John Keells Holdings, the divestiture of Mackinnons Travels represents a strategic realignment of its business portfolio, as the blue-chip conglomerate continues to focus on its core areas of operation across multiple sectors of the Sri Lankan economy.

The deal underscores growing confidence in Sri Lanka's recovering tourism and travel industry, which has been steadily regaining momentum following several challenging years. Industry observers will be watching closely to see how Esna Holidays integrates the Mackinnons brand and leverages its longstanding market presence going forward.

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