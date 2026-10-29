Sri Lanka Hunts Down 112 Fugitives Hiding in 13 Countries, Extradition Push Underway

Sri Lankan authorities have identified 112 individuals who are the subjects of Interpol Red Notices and have been traced to 13 different countries, as the government steps up efforts to bring these fugitives back to face justice at home.

Red Notices Issued for Wanted Suspects

An Interpol Red Notice serves as an international alert requesting law enforcement agencies around the world to locate and provisionally arrest a wanted person pending extradition or similar legal proceedings. The issuance of such notices signals a serious escalation in Sri Lanka's pursuit of individuals who have fled the country to evade accountability.

The 112 suspects are currently scattered across 13 nations, and Sri Lankan officials are now actively coordinating with relevant authorities in those countries to facilitate the repatriation process.

Government Takes Steps Toward Extradition

Sri Lanka is moving to initiate formal extradition procedures to secure the return of these individuals. The process involves diplomatic and legal channels, including bilateral extradition treaties where they exist, as well as cooperation frameworks under international law enforcement bodies.

Authorities have indicated that the pursuit of these suspects reflects a broader commitment to ensuring that individuals who flee Sri Lanka to avoid criminal prosecution are not allowed to remain beyond the reach of the country's justice system.

Significance for Sri Lanka's Law Enforcement

This development marks a significant moment in Sri Lanka's efforts to strengthen its international law enforcement partnerships. The tracking of more than a hundred suspects across multiple continents underscores both the scale of the challenge and the growing capability of local agencies to coordinate with global bodies such as Interpol.

Legal experts have noted that successful extraditions will depend largely on the strength of existing treaties between Sri Lanka and the respective countries where the suspects are currently located, as well as the willingness of those governments to cooperate.

Further details regarding the identities of the suspects and the nature of the alleged offences have not yet been publicly disclosed by the authorities. The government is expected to provide additional updates as extradition proceedings progress.

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