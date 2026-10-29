President Directs Authorities to Ensure Continuous Welfare Protection for Sri Lankan Migrant Workers

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake has issued a firm directive to relevant authorities to ensure that welfare support for Sri Lankan migrant workers remains uninterrupted, signalling the government's commitment to safeguarding the rights and wellbeing of citizens employed abroad.

A Priority for the Administration

The President's instruction underscores growing recognition of the vital role migrant workers play in sustaining Sri Lanka's economy. Remittances sent home by Sri Lankans working overseas have long served as a critical pillar of the country's foreign exchange earnings, making the welfare of this workforce a matter of national importance.

By ordering that support mechanisms remain consistently in place, the President is sending a clear message that no migrant worker should fall through the cracks of the system, regardless of their location or employment circumstances.

What This Means for Workers Overseas

Sri Lankan migrant workers, many of whom are employed across the Middle East and other regions, have historically faced challenges including inadequate legal protection, delayed assistance during disputes with employers, and gaps in access to consular services.

The directive is expected to prompt relevant ministries and agencies — including those responsible for foreign employment and labour affairs — to review and strengthen existing welfare frameworks to ensure seamless delivery of support services.

Uninterrupted access to welfare assistance for workers in distress

Strengthened coordination between government agencies and overseas missions

Continued protection of migrant workers' legal and employment rights

Broader Context

Sri Lanka has hundreds of thousands of citizens working abroad, and their contributions remain indispensable to the nation's economic recovery. Ensuring their protection is not merely a humanitarian obligation but also a strategic priority for a government seeking to rebuild public trust and stabilise the economy.

The President's directive reflects an understanding that the state has a duty of care to every Sri Lankan working beyond the country's borders, regardless of the challenges involved in delivering that care across international boundaries.

Authorities are expected to outline specific measures in the coming weeks to demonstrate how the President's order will be implemented in practice, with close attention being paid by migrant worker advocacy groups and families awaiting accountability on the matter.

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