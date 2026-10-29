British Airways Teams Up with London's Iconic Hoppers Restaurant to Bring Sri Lankan-Style Curries to the Skies

Passengers flying with British Airways are in for a culinary treat, as the airline has announced a new partnership with Hoppers, the celebrated London restaurant renowned for its authentic Sri Lankan and South Indian cuisine.

A Taste of Sri Lanka at 35,000 Feet

The collaboration will see British Airways introduce a selection of Hoppers' signature curries as part of its inflight dining offering, bringing the bold, aromatic flavours that have made the restaurant a firm favourite among Londoners to a global audience of air travellers.

Hoppers, which takes its name from the beloved Sri Lankan bowl-shaped rice and coconut crêpe, has earned widespread acclaim since opening its doors in London's Soho neighbourhood. The restaurant has built a devoted following for its deeply spiced, carefully crafted dishes inspired by the culinary traditions of Sri Lanka and South India.

Elevating Inflight Dining

British Airways has in recent years placed a growing emphasis on the quality of its onboard food and beverage experience, partnering with well-regarded chefs and restaurants to differentiate its service. The addition of Hoppers to its roster of culinary collaborators signals a clear appetite to introduce more diverse and culturally rich cuisine to passengers.

For Sri Lankan travellers and the global diaspora, the partnership carries particular resonance, shining an international spotlight on the island's rich food heritage through one of the world's most recognised airlines.

Pride for Sri Lankan Cuisine

The move is likely to be welcomed warmly in Sri Lanka, where culinary traditions — from the humble curry and rice to the iconic hopper served with a runny egg — form a central part of national identity and pride.

Hoppers restaurant is based in London and specialises in Sri Lankan and South Indian cuisine.

The restaurant is named after the traditional Sri Lankan dish made from fermented rice flour and coconut milk.

British Airways serves millions of passengers annually across its global route network.

As Sri Lankan cuisine continues to gain international recognition, partnerships such as this one serve as a powerful reminder of the island's extraordinary gastronomic legacy — one that is now quite literally taking flight on the world stage.

Related Video