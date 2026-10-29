Sri Lanka and Japan Seal Rs. 4.56 Billion Grant Deal to Tackle Kelani River Flooding

Sri Lanka and Japan have formalised a significant financial partnership, signing an Exchange of Notes and Grant Agreement for a Japanese grant assistance package valued at Rs. 4.56 billion, aimed at addressing the persistent and damaging flood threat posed by the Kelani River.

A Critical Investment in Flood Resilience

The agreement marks a major step forward in efforts to manage one of Sri Lanka's most flood-prone waterways. The Kelani River, which flows through densely populated areas including parts of the Western Province and the capital Colombo, has long been a source of devastation during periods of heavy rainfall, displacing thousands of residents and causing widespread damage to infrastructure and livelihoods.

The Japanese grant, extended through the country's official development assistance framework, is intended to fund flood management measures along the river, bolstering Sri Lanka's capacity to protect vulnerable communities from recurring inundation.

Strengthening Bilateral Ties

The signing ceremony underscored the enduring and robust development partnership between Sri Lanka and Japan, a relationship built over decades of cooperation across infrastructure, healthcare, and disaster resilience sectors.

Japan has consistently stood as one of Sri Lanka's most reliable development partners, and this latest grant reflects a shared commitment to safeguarding the lives and wellbeing of Sri Lankan communities most at risk from natural disasters.

Addressing a Long-Standing Challenge

Flooding along the Kelani River has been a recurring crisis for Sri Lanka, particularly during the southwest monsoon season. Previous flood events have forced mass evacuations, submerged homes and businesses, and strained emergency response services. Authorities have faced mounting pressure to implement durable, long-term solutions rather than rely solely on reactive disaster response measures.

The Kelani River basin is one of the most densely populated river basins in Sri Lanka.

Flooding in the region has historically caused significant economic losses and humanitarian hardship.

The Japanese grant represents one of the larger recent investments in Sri Lanka's disaster risk reduction infrastructure.

With this agreement now formalised, project planning and implementation activities are expected to advance, bringing renewed hope to communities that have endured repeated flood-related hardship along the Kelani River corridor.