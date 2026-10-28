Two Nabbed Near Kurunegala Forest Reserve in Elephant Tusk Trafficking Attempt

Two individuals have been taken into custody near the Badagamuwa Forest Reserve in Kurunegala after they were allegedly caught attempting to sell a fragment of an elephant tusk valued at Rs. 800,000, authorities have confirmed.

Suspects Apprehended at Forest Boundary

The arrests were made in the vicinity of the Badagamuwa Forest Reserve, a protected woodland area in the Kurunegala district, following a tip-off that led law enforcement officers to intercept the two suspects before the illegal transaction could be completed.

The elephant tusk fragment, which the suspects had reportedly been attempting to offload for eight hundred thousand rupees, was seized at the scene as evidence.

Ivory Trade Remains a Serious Concern

The illegal trade in elephant ivory and body parts continues to pose a significant threat to Sri Lanka's wild elephant population, which is protected under the country's fauna and flora protection laws. Offences involving the possession or sale of elephant ivory carry severe penalties under Sri Lankan legislation.

The suspects were arrested near the Badagamuwa Forest Reserve in Kurunegala

The alleged asking price for the tusk fragment was Rs. 800,000

The ivory fragment was seized by authorities at the time of the arrest

Both suspects are currently in custody and are expected to be produced before the relevant courts as investigations into the matter continue. Authorities have urged members of the public to report any suspicious activity involving wildlife or protected species to the relevant departments without delay.