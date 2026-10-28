President AKD Charts Bold Path to $10 Billion Tourism Revenue and Five Million Visitors by 2030

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake convened a high-level meeting with leading representatives of Sri Lanka's tourism industry at the Presidential Secretariat on Tuesday, October 28, laying the groundwork for an ambitious national strategy aimed at transforming the country's travel and hospitality sector over the coming years.

Ambitious Targets Set for the Decade's End

The discussions centred on two landmark goals the government has set its sights on — generating ten billion US dollars in tourism revenue and welcoming five million international visitors to the island annually by the year 2030. If achieved, these milestones would represent a dramatic leap forward for one of Sri Lanka's most vital economic sectors.

Industry association representatives gathered at the Presidential Secretariat to share their perspectives and contribute to the formulation of a cohesive, forward-looking tourism development plan. The meeting reflected the government's intention to work in close partnership with the private sector in driving this growth agenda.

Tourism as a Pillar of Economic Recovery

Sri Lanka's tourism industry has been on a gradual recovery path following a series of severe setbacks in recent years, including the 2019 Easter Sunday attacks, the disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, and the country's crippling economic crisis. Against this backdrop, the targets outlined at Tuesday's meeting signal a renewed sense of purpose and confidence in the sector's potential.

The government views tourism as a critical engine for foreign exchange earnings and job creation, particularly as Sri Lanka continues its broader economic stabilisation efforts. Reaching the five million visitor mark and the ten billion dollar revenue threshold would require sustained investment in infrastructure, marketing, hospitality standards, and destination management.

Collaboration With Industry Stakeholders

By bringing tourism industry associations directly into the planning process, President Dissanayake's administration has signalled a consultative approach to policy development. Key areas expected to be addressed in the broader strategy include:

Strengthening air connectivity and expanding international route options

Upgrading tourism infrastructure across emerging and established destinations

Promoting Sri Lanka in high-value source markets worldwide

Enhancing the quality and consistency of visitor experiences

Supporting sustainable and eco-friendly tourism practices

Stakeholders from across the industry welcomed the opportunity to engage directly with the President and expressed optimism that a well-coordinated national strategy could unlock Sri Lanka's considerable untapped tourism potential.

With its rich cultural heritage, stunning natural landscapes, and renowned hospitality, Sri Lanka has long been regarded as one of Asia's most compelling travel destinations. Industry leaders and government officials alike believe that with the right policies and investments in place, the 2030 targets are well within reach.

Related Video