Online Appointments Now Compulsory for One-Day Passport Service at Regional Offices Across Sri Lanka

Sri Lankans seeking to obtain a passport through the one-day service at regional offices are now required to book an appointment online in advance, authorities have confirmed. The mandatory online reservation system applies to both the expedited one-day service and the standard passport processing service at all regional offices island-wide.

What Applicants Need to Know

Individuals planning to visit a regional passport office must secure a confirmed date and time slot through the official online booking portal before arriving in person. Walk-in applicants who have not completed the prior online reservation will no longer be accommodated under either service category.

The move is intended to streamline the passport application process, reduce overcrowding at regional offices, and minimise long waiting times that have long been a source of frustration for the public.

Why the Change Was Introduced

Passport offices across Sri Lanka have historically experienced heavy footfall, often resulting in applicants waiting for extended periods without guaranteed service. By shifting to a structured online appointment system, authorities aim to manage daily capacity more effectively and improve the overall experience for applicants.

Online appointments are now mandatory for both one-day and normal passport services

The requirement applies to all regional passport offices across the country

Applicants must reserve a specific date and time slot before visiting in person

Public Urged to Plan Ahead

Members of the public are strongly advised to access the online appointment system well in advance of their intended visit, as available slots at regional offices are expected to fill quickly. Authorities have urged applicants to ensure all required documentation is also prepared prior to their appointment to avoid unnecessary delays on the day of their visit.

This latest measure reflects a broader effort by relevant government departments to modernise public service delivery and reduce administrative bottlenecks within the passport issuance system in Sri Lanka.

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