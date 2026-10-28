Sri Lanka's Budget 2027 to Prioritise Capital Market Growth With Rs. 2 Trillion Allocation

Deputy Finance Minister Outlines Key Priorities for Upcoming Budget

Sri Lanka's government is set to place a stronger focus on developing the country's capital markets in the upcoming Budget 2027, with a substantial allocation of Rs. 2 trillion earmarked as part of the financial plan, according to the Deputy Finance Minister.

Capital Market Development at the Forefront

The Deputy Finance Minister has revealed that the government intends to make capital market development a central pillar of Budget 2027, signalling a strategic shift in how Sri Lanka approaches its broader economic recovery and long-term financial growth.

The move is widely seen as part of ongoing efforts to strengthen the country's financial infrastructure following years of economic turbulence, and to attract both domestic and foreign investment into the market.

What This Means for Sri Lanka

Analysts and market observers are expected to watch closely as the government prepares to unveil the full details of the budget, with the capital market focus likely to have wide-reaching implications across several sectors, including:

Equity and bond market expansion

Increased investor confidence and participation

Strengthening of regulatory frameworks

Greater access to long-term financing for businesses

The government's emphasis on capital market development in Budget 2027 reflects a commitment to building a more resilient and diversified economy for Sri Lanka.

Further details regarding the full scope of Budget 2027 are expected to be disclosed as the government continues its consultations and preparations ahead of the formal budget presentation.

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