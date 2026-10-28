Chamari Athapaththu Goes Unsold at WPL Auction in Disappointing Outcome for Sri Lanka Captain

Sri Lanka women's cricket captain Chamari Athapaththu failed to attract a single bid at the Women's Premier League auction, leaving the island nation's biggest cricketing star without a franchise in the high-profile Indian competition.

The result came as a surprise to many cricket followers, given Athapaththu's standing as one of the most recognisable names in women's cricket globally. The prolific batter and experienced all-round performer had been expected to draw interest from at least one of the WPL franchises, but no team placed a bid when her name came up during the auction proceedings.

A Blow for Sri Lankan Cricket's Profile

Athapaththu has long been the face of women's cricket in Sri Lanka, carrying the batting line-up through countless international campaigns and serving as a consistent performer on the global stage. Her absence from the WPL will be seen as a setback, not only for the player personally but for the broader visibility of Sri Lankan women's cricket in the lucrative franchise circuit.

The Women's Premier League, operated by the Board of Control for Cricket in India, has grown rapidly into one of the premier women's franchise tournaments in the world, attracting top talent from across the globe. Being overlooked at such a platform is a result that will sting for Athapaththu and her supporters back home.

Reaction and What Comes Next

The outcome has prompted discussion among Sri Lankan cricket fans and commentators about the recognition afforded to players from associate and smaller Test-playing nations within the franchise league ecosystem. While stars from England, Australia, and the West Indies routinely command strong bids, players from Sri Lanka have historically found it more difficult to secure spots in the competition.

Despite the disappointment, Athapaththu remains a central figure in Sri Lanka's international setup and will continue to lead the national side in upcoming series. Her focus is expected to return swiftly to representing her country at the highest level, where she has consistently proven her quality over many years of service to the game.

Cricket fans in Sri Lanka will be hoping that their captain uses any frustration from the auction outcome as motivation heading into the next chapter of her distinguished international career.

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