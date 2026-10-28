AirAsia to Boost Flight Frequencies Between Colombo, Kuala Lumpur and Bangkok from November 2026

AirAsia is set to significantly enhance air connectivity between Sri Lanka and two of Southeast Asia's major travel hubs, announcing the restoration of flight frequencies on its Colombo to Kuala Lumpur and Colombo to Bangkok (Don Mueang) routes beginning 1 November 2026, coinciding with the Winter 2026/27 travel season.

Stronger Links to Southeast Asia

The budget carrier's decision to restore frequencies on these two key routes reflects growing demand for affordable air travel between Sri Lanka and Southeast Asia. Both Kuala Lumpur and Bangkok serve as critical transit points for onward connections across the region, making the move particularly significant for Sri Lankan travellers and the broader tourism industry.

What the Restored Schedule Means for Travellers

With the upgraded schedule coming into effect from November 2026, passengers travelling out of Bandaranaike International Airport in Colombo can expect greater flexibility in booking options and more convenient departure times on both routes. The increased frequencies are expected to benefit:

Sri Lankan travellers seeking affordable connections to Southeast Asia and beyond

Tourists from Malaysia and Thailand visiting Sri Lanka

Business travellers requiring more frequent and reliable flight options

Transit passengers using Kuala Lumpur and Bangkok as regional hubs

AirAsia's Growing Presence in Sri Lanka

AirAsia has steadily grown its footprint in the Sri Lankan market, positioning itself as a key low-cost carrier linking the island nation with Southeast Asia. The restoration of these frequencies underscores the airline's continued confidence in the Sri Lankan aviation market and its commitment to making regional travel more accessible and affordable.

The announcement is likely to be welcomed by Sri Lanka's tourism authorities, who have been actively working to boost international arrivals and strengthen air connectivity following the challenges faced by the sector in recent years.

Travellers interested in the restored services are encouraged to check AirAsia's official channels for full schedule details, fare information, and booking availability ahead of the November 2026 launch.