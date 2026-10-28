Sri Lanka Police Issue Clarification Over Media Spokesperson's Comments on Homagama Suspect's Death

Sri Lanka Police have moved to correct what they describe as inaccurate media reporting surrounding statements made by their official Media Spokesperson regarding the death of a suspect arrested in connection with ICE narcotics in the Homagama area.

The police clarification comes amid growing public attention over the circumstances of the suspect's death, with certain media outlets accused of misrepresenting or distorting the spokesperson's original remarks.

What Was Actually Said

Authorities have firmly rejected the version of events that circulated in some media reports, stressing that the Spokesperson's comments were either taken out of context or inaccurately paraphrased. The Police Media Division emphasised that the official statement did not carry the meaning attributed to it in those reports.

While the full details of the original remarks were not elaborated upon extensively in the clarification, police made clear that any suggestion that the spokesperson confirmed or implied wrongdoing on the part of officers involved in the case would be incorrect.

Concerns Over Accurate Reporting

The incident has raised broader questions about responsible journalism and the importance of accurately conveying official statements, particularly in sensitive cases involving suspects in custody and drug-related arrests.

Sri Lanka Police called on media organisations to exercise due diligence when reporting on official police communications, warning that misrepresentation of such statements could mislead the public and undermine ongoing investigations.

Background

The case centres on a suspect who was taken into custody in the Homagama area following an operation targeting the trafficking of ICE, a highly potent methamphetamine that has become an increasingly serious concern for law enforcement across Sri Lanka in recent years.

The death of the individual while in connection with the case drew significant media and public scrutiny, prompting the police to address what they viewed as erroneous coverage before further misinformation could spread.

Sri Lanka Police have indicated that the matter is being handled through the appropriate legal and administrative channels, and urged the public to rely only on verified, official communications for accurate information regarding the case.