Gin Ganga Flood Warning Extended as Authorities Urge Continued Vigilance

The Irrigation Department has extended its flood warning for the Gin Ganga basin by a further 24 hours, as authorities continue to monitor rising water levels and urge communities in affected areas to remain on high alert.

The extension signals that flood risks in the region have not yet subsided, with the department opting to maintain the advisory to ensure the safety of residents living along the riverbanks and low-lying areas within the basin.

Residents Urged to Stay Alert

Authorities have called on people residing near the Gin Ganga river and its surrounding flood-prone zones to take all necessary precautions. Residents are advised to stay informed through official updates and to be prepared to act swiftly should water levels rise further.

Avoid crossing flooded roads or waterways

Move valuables and livestock to higher ground where possible

Follow all instructions issued by local authorities and disaster management officials

Keep emergency contact numbers readily accessible

Monitoring Continues

The Irrigation Department is continuing to closely monitor conditions across the Gin Ganga basin. The warning extension reflects the department's cautious approach amid prevailing weather patterns that have kept the threat of flooding elevated in the southern region of the country.

The Gin Ganga, which flows through the Galle district in Southern Sri Lanka, has historically been susceptible to flooding during periods of heavy rainfall, often affecting thousands of families in adjacent communities.

Further updates are expected from the Irrigation Department as the situation develops, and the public is encouraged to follow official announcements closely over the coming hours.

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