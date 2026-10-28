Kawanthissa Shooting Case: Key Suspects Remain Behind Bars After Court Remand

The two primary suspects taken into custody over the shocking shooting of Kawanthissa, one of Sri Lanka's most beloved tusker elephants, have been ordered to remain in remand custody following their latest court appearance.

Suspects Kept in Custody

A Sri Lankan court has extended the remand detention of the two individuals identified as the main suspects in connection with the attack on the iconic elephant Kawanthissa. The order keeps the pair behind bars as investigations into the case continue.

A Nation in Mourning

Kawanthissa was widely regarded as one of the most recognisable and revered tusker elephants in Sri Lanka, celebrated for his majestic presence at religious and cultural processions across the island. News of the shooting sent shockwaves through the country, drawing widespread public outrage and calls for swift justice from animal welfare groups, religious communities, and ordinary citizens alike.

Tusker elephants hold a place of deep cultural and spiritual significance in Sri Lanka, frequently participating in traditional Buddhist peraheras and other ceremonial events. An attack on such an animal is considered not only a criminal act but also a profound affront to the nation's heritage and values.

Investigation Ongoing

Authorities are continuing their investigation into the circumstances surrounding the shooting, and the further remanding of the suspects signals that the legal process is progressing. No additional suspects have been publicly named at this stage.

The case has drawn intense attention from across Sri Lanka, with many calling on the judicial system to deliver a strong and decisive response to ensure the protection of the country's treasured wildlife.

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