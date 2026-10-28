Colombo Court Summons CID Over Gotabaya Travel Ban Case, Hearing Set for November 4

The Colombo Fort Magistrate's Court has directed the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) to appear before the court on November 4, in connection with the ongoing travel ban matter involving former President Gotabaya Rajapaksa.

The order was issued on Tuesday (28), with the magistrate scheduling the next hearing to allow the CID to formally present itself before the court and address matters related to the case.

Travel Ban Under Scrutiny

The case centres on the travel restrictions placed on former President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, a figure who has remained in the public eye since his dramatic exit from Sri Lanka in July 2022 amid widespread public protests before later returning to the country.

The court's decision to summon the CID signals that investigators will be required to account for the status of proceedings before the magistrate at the upcoming November 4 session.

What Comes Next

Legal observers will be closely watching the November 4 appearance, as it is expected to shed further light on the direction of the case. The Colombo Fort Magistrate's Court has been handling several high-profile matters connected to accountability proceedings stemming from Sri Lanka's 2022 economic crisis.

Further details are expected to emerge once the CID appears before the magistrate as ordered.

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