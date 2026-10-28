Former Minister Johnston Fernando Admits Guilt in BMW Tax Fraud Case

Ex-Minister Enters Guilty Plea Before Colombo Court

Former Cabinet Minister Johnston Fernando has entered a guilty plea before the Colombo Fort Magistrate's Court in connection with charges relating to the unlawful possession of a luxury BMW vehicle obtained through alleged tax fraud.

Background of the Case

The case centres on allegations that Fernando was in possession of a high-end BMW automobile, with prosecutors contending that the vehicle had been acquired in a manner that deprived the state of lawful tax revenue. The charges brought before the Colombo Fort Magistrate's Court reflect ongoing efforts by Sri Lankan authorities to pursue accountability in cases involving the misuse of tax exemptions and customs privileges.

Fernando, who previously held ministerial office, appeared before the court and formally indicated that he would not contest the charges filed against him, effectively acknowledging culpability in the matter.

Significance of the Admission

The guilty plea marks a notable development in a case that has drawn considerable public attention, particularly given Fernando's prominent political profile. Cases involving luxury vehicle tax fraud have long been a source of public frustration in Sri Lanka, where such exemptions are frequently scrutinised amid concerns over abuse of privilege by those in positions of power.

The court is expected to proceed to the sentencing stage following the admission of guilt. Further details regarding penalties or any accompanying conditions are anticipated to emerge as proceedings continue before the Magistrate's Court.

The outcome of this case is likely to be closely watched by both legal observers and the general public as Sri Lanka continues to grapple with questions of accountability among its political class.

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