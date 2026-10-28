Live Sri Lanka’s news, updated around the clock FB X YT
Latest GeneralPoliticsCrimeBusinessTechnologySportsHealthWeatherTravelDevelopmentLawSecurityEducationEntertainmentSinhalaTamil
General

Former Minister Johnston Fernando Admits Guilt in BMW Tax Fraud Case

28 Oct 2026 By Lankanewspapers.com Local
3 Comments
Former Minister Johnston Fernando Admits Guilt in BMW Tax Fraud Case

Ex-Minister Enters Guilty Plea Before Colombo Court

Former Cabinet Minister Johnston Fernando has entered a guilty plea before the Colombo Fort Magistrate's Court in connection with charges relating to the unlawful possession of a luxury BMW vehicle obtained through alleged tax fraud.

Background of the Case

The case centres on allegations that Fernando was in possession of a high-end BMW automobile, with prosecutors contending that the vehicle had been acquired in a manner that deprived the state of lawful tax revenue. The charges brought before the Colombo Fort Magistrate's Court reflect ongoing efforts by Sri Lankan authorities to pursue accountability in cases involving the misuse of tax exemptions and customs privileges.

Fernando, who previously held ministerial office, appeared before the court and formally indicated that he would not contest the charges filed against him, effectively acknowledging culpability in the matter.

Significance of the Admission

The guilty plea marks a notable development in a case that has drawn considerable public attention, particularly given Fernando's prominent political profile. Cases involving luxury vehicle tax fraud have long been a source of public frustration in Sri Lanka, where such exemptions are frequently scrutinised amid concerns over abuse of privilege by those in positions of power.

The court is expected to proceed to the sentencing stage following the admission of guilt. Further details regarding penalties or any accompanying conditions are anticipated to emerge as proceedings continue before the Magistrate's Court.

The outcome of this case is likely to be closely watched by both legal observers and the general public as Sri Lanka continues to grapple with questions of accountability among its political class.

Related Video

Related Stories

💬 Join the Discussion 3

See what readers are saying — and add your view.

T
Tharindu Silva 28 Oct 2026

These ppl think they can do anything with goverment power. disgusting.

K
Kasun Perera 28 Oct 2026

Finally admitted. but how many years it took to get here?

S
Sanduni Jayawardena 28 Oct 2026

And the punishment will be a small fine, watch and see.

Add to the conversation — you’ll sign in with Google to post. No links, text only.