Vietjet Rolls Out Budget Fares From Colombo With Tickets Starting at USD 90

Vietnamese low-cost carrier Vietjet has announced an attractive limited-time fare promotion for travellers departing from Colombo, offering Eco class tickets on select international routes at significantly reduced prices.

Passengers flying on the Colombo to Ho Chi Minh City route can take advantage of fares starting from as low as USD 90, inclusive of all applicable taxes and fees. Meanwhile, those looking to travel between Colombo and the Maldives will find Eco tickets available from USD 175, also inclusive of taxes and fees.

Part of a Broader Regional Push

The promotion comes as Vietjet continues to strengthen and expand its presence across the Asian aviation market. The airline has been steadily growing its international network in recent months, positioning itself as a competitive budget travel option for passengers across South and Southeast Asia.

For Sri Lankan travellers, the discounted fares present a timely opportunity to explore destinations in Southeast Asia, particularly Vietnam, which has seen a significant rise in tourism interest from the South Asian region.

What Travellers Should Know

Eco tickets from Colombo to Ho Chi Minh City start at USD 90, inclusive of taxes and fees

Eco tickets from Colombo to the Maldives start at USD 175, inclusive of taxes and fees

The promotion is available for a limited period only

Fares are offered under Vietjet's Eco class booking tier

Travellers are advised to book early, as promotional fares of this nature are typically offered in limited seat allocations and are subject to availability. Those interested are encouraged to check Vietjet's official booking channels for eligibility dates and travel windows associated with this offer.

The move reflects a growing trend among low-cost carriers to deepen their footprint in Sri Lanka, as Bandaranaike International Airport continues to attract more budget airline services catering to both leisure and business travellers.

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