Sri Lanka Tamil Settlement Serves India's Interests Too, Says Former Jaffna Mayor

A durable political resolution for Sri Lanka's Tamil community is not only a matter of justice for the affected people but also a strategic interest for India, according to the former Mayor of Jaffna. The senior political figure has called on New Delhi to play a more active role in pushing for a lasting constitutional settlement that addresses the long-standing grievances of Tamils in the island nation.

A Question of Regional Stability

The former Mayor argued that India cannot afford to remain a passive observer in Sri Lanka's unresolved ethnic question. Given the deep cultural, linguistic, and familial ties between Tamil Nadu and the Tamil-speaking population of northern Sri Lanka, any political instability or continued marginalisation of Tamils carries direct implications for India's own domestic landscape and its broader influence in South Asia.

He stressed that a negotiated, constitutional framework granting meaningful autonomy or power-sharing arrangements to Tamils would serve the long-term stability of the region — a goal that aligns squarely with India's geopolitical priorities in its immediate neighbourhood.

Decades of Unresolved Grievances

Sri Lanka's Tamil community has long sought political recognition and devolution of power following the devastating civil war that ended in 2009 with the military defeat of the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam. Despite the conclusion of armed conflict, critics argue that a genuine political settlement has remained elusive, with the full implementation of the Thirteenth Amendment to the Sri Lankan Constitution — which provides for provincial councils — still incomplete.

The former Mayor pointed out that successive Sri Lankan governments have made promises on devolution without delivering meaningful change on the ground, leaving Tamil communities in the North and East feeling politically disenfranchised more than fifteen years after the war's end.

India's Role Under Scrutiny

While India brokered the Indo-Sri Lanka Accord of 1987, which led to the Thirteenth Amendment, New Delhi's engagement on the Tamil political question has been viewed by many as inconsistent in the years since. The former Mayor indicated that India must revive its diplomatic pressure on Colombo to honour its constitutional commitments and move towards a credible power-sharing arrangement.

A lasting settlement is not charity towards Tamils — it is in India's own national interest to see a stable, united Sri Lanka where all communities are treated with dignity and given their rightful political space.

Broader Implications for Sri Lanka

Political analysts note that resolving the Tamil question could also strengthen Sri Lanka's democratic credentials at a time when the country is seeking to rebuild its international standing following the severe economic crisis of recent years. A credible ethnic reconciliation process would improve Colombo's relations with Western donors and multilateral institutions, while also reassuring India that Sri Lanka's north and east do not become a zone of renewed unrest or external interference.

The former Mayor's remarks come at a politically sensitive moment, as Sri Lanka navigates a post-crisis recovery and as fresh conversations around constitutional reform have begun to surface within political circles in Colombo.