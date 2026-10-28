Former National Youth Services Council Chief Lalith Piyum Perera Taken Into Custody

Lalith Piyum Perera, the former Director General of the National Youth Services Council (NYSC), has been arrested by the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC), authorities confirmed.

Perera, who previously headed the state body responsible for youth development programmes across Sri Lanka, was taken into custody in connection with allegations of corruption during his tenure at the NYSC.

High-Profile Arrest Signals Anti-Corruption Drive

The arrest marks yet another significant development in Sri Lanka's ongoing efforts to hold former public officials accountable for alleged financial misconduct and abuse of power while in office.

The National Youth Services Council operates under the purview of the government and plays a key role in facilitating youth empowerment, skills development, and civic engagement programmes island-wide. As Director General, Perera would have held considerable authority over the council's administrative and financial operations.

Investigation Ongoing

CIABOC, the country's primary anti-corruption body, is continuing its investigation into the matter. Further details regarding the specific charges and circumstances of the arrest are expected to be disclosed as the legal process unfolds.

The arrest comes amid heightened public scrutiny of corruption within state institutions, with authorities under increasing pressure to pursue accountability at all levels of government.

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