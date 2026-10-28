SriLankan Airlines Flight to London Delayed After Suspected Bird Strike Forces Aborted Take-Off

A SriLankan Airlines flight bound for London Heathrow was forced to abort its take-off from Colombo following a suspected bird strike, prompting the airline to arrange a replacement aircraft before the flight could continue its journey.

Incident on the Runway

The incident occurred as the aircraft was preparing for departure from Bandaranaike International Airport in Colombo. Pilots aborted the take-off after a bird strike was suspected, a precautionary measure that is standard practice in commercial aviation when there is any indication of potential damage to the aircraft's engines or critical systems.

Bird strikes, though relatively common in the aviation industry, are treated with the utmost seriousness by airlines and regulatory authorities. Even a suspected collision with a bird can cause significant damage to an aircraft's engines, making it unsafe to continue a flight — particularly one of the considerable distance between Colombo and London Heathrow.

Passengers Transferred to Replacement Aircraft

SriLankan Airlines acted swiftly to minimise disruption to passengers, sourcing a replacement aircraft to operate the route. The flight subsequently departed for London Heathrow, though passengers would have experienced a delay as a result of the incident.

The airline has not yet issued a detailed public statement regarding the extent of any damage found on the original aircraft, or the precise timeline of events surrounding the aborted take-off and the deployment of the replacement plane.

Aviation Safety Protocols

Aviation safety experts note that the decision to abort a take-off and switch to a replacement aircraft reflects responsible operational conduct. Pilots and ground crews are trained to prioritise passenger safety above schedule adherence in all circumstances.

Bird strikes are among the most frequently reported wildlife-related aviation incidents worldwide.

Jet engines are particularly vulnerable during take-off and landing phases when aircraft operate at lower altitudes.

Regulatory bodies require thorough inspection of any aircraft involved in a confirmed or suspected bird strike before it is cleared to fly again.

Passengers travelling on the Colombo to London Heathrow route are encouraged to check with SriLankan Airlines directly for any further updates regarding the flight and any compensation or rebooking arrangements that may apply as a result of the delay.