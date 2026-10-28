Sajith Premadasa Raises Alarm Over Police State Fears After Custody Death of Young Sri Lankan

Opposition Leader Condemns Custodial Death, Warns of Systemic Threat to Civil Liberties

Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa has issued a stark warning that Sri Lanka is edging dangerously close to becoming a police state, following the death of a young man while in police custody. The Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) leader made the alarming statement as public concern mounts over accountability within law enforcement institutions.

A Death That Has Sparked National Outrage

The death of the youth, who was being held in police custody, has triggered widespread condemnation from civil society groups, human rights advocates, and opposition politicians alike. While the precise circumstances surrounding the death are yet to be fully established through official investigation, the incident has reignited long-standing concerns about the treatment of detainees by Sri Lankan police.

Premadasa, speaking out firmly on the matter, called on the government to take immediate and transparent action to ensure that those responsible are held fully accountable. He stressed that the rule of law must apply equally to every institution in the country, including the police force itself.

Opposition Calls for Accountability and Reform

The opposition leader warned that a pattern of custodial abuse, if left unchecked, would fundamentally erode the democratic fabric of Sri Lankan society. He urged the government not to shield any officer found to have acted unlawfully and called for an independent and credible inquiry into the incident.

Premadasa emphasised that no government serious about democracy could afford to allow its security forces to operate above the law, cautioning that silence or inaction in the face of such deaths would send a deeply troubling message to the public.

The SJB leader also drew attention to what he described as a broader and worrying trend of incidents involving the excessive use of force by police, calling on relevant authorities — including the National Police Commission and the Human Rights Commission of Sri Lanka — to fulfil their mandates without political interference.

Growing Public Concern Over Civil Liberties

Human rights organisations have long flagged issues related to custodial treatment in Sri Lanka, pointing to inadequate oversight mechanisms and a culture of impunity that can shield officers from consequences. The latest incident has brought these concerns sharply back into the national conversation.

Critics argue that meaningful reform of the police service is long overdue, including stronger independent oversight, mandatory body cameras, and clear protocols governing the treatment of individuals in detention.

As pressure mounts on the government to respond decisively, the family of the deceased youth is reportedly seeking justice, with the case expected to draw continued scrutiny from both local and international human rights observers in the days ahead.