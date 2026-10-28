Cyclone Arnab Loses Steam but Rain and Strong Winds Still Loom for Parts of Sri Lanka

The threat posed by Cyclone Arnab to Sri Lanka has begun to ease, with the Department of Meteorology confirming that the storm's influence on the island's weather is gradually diminishing. However, authorities are warning that several parts of the country can still expect showers and strong winds in the coming period.

Storm's Grip Loosening

Meteorological officials confirmed that Cyclone Arnab, which had been tracking in the region and affecting local weather patterns, has progressively weakened. While this brings some relief, the department has stressed that the system continues to generate unsettled conditions across a number of provinces.

Residents in affected areas are being urged to remain cautious and to stay informed through official weather updates as conditions continue to evolve.

What to Expect

Despite the storm's weakening, meteorologists have forecast that several districts across the island will still experience:

Intermittent showers and spells of heavy rainfall

Strong gusty winds, particularly along coastal stretches

Rough sea conditions that may affect fishing and maritime activities

Authorities Urge Caution

The Department of Meteorology has advised the public, especially those living in low-lying and coastal areas, not to let their guard down simply because the cyclone is losing intensity. Sudden weather changes can still occur, and safety precautions should remain in place until conditions fully stabilise.

Residents and fishermen are strongly advised to monitor official meteorological updates and avoid unnecessary exposure to adverse weather conditions until further notice.

Sri Lanka's disaster management agencies are also reported to be on standby, ready to respond swiftly should any weather-related incidents arise in the affected regions.

The public is encouraged to follow guidance issued by the Department of Meteorology and relevant authorities as the situation continues to be closely monitored.

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