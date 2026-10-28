Central Bank Expands Prohibited Pyramid Scheme List to 27 Companies, Warns Public Against Illegal Investment Schemes

The Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL) has expanded its list of prohibited pyramid schemes, bringing the total number of banned companies to 27 following the addition of new entities identified as operating illegal investment schemes in the country.

Growing Crackdown on Illegal Financial Operations

The move signals an intensifying effort by Sri Lanka's monetary authority to shield the public from fraudulent financial operators who lure unsuspecting individuals with promises of high returns through pyramid and Ponzi-style schemes.

The CBSL has been systematically identifying and blacklisting companies found to be collecting funds from the public without the necessary regulatory authorisation, a practice that poses serious financial risks to depositors and investors alike.

Public Urged to Exercise Caution

The Central Bank has consistently urged members of the public to exercise extreme caution before committing funds to any investment opportunity, particularly those promising unusually high or guaranteed returns in a short period of time.

Members of the public are strongly advised to verify whether any company or individual soliciting funds is duly licensed or registered with the Central Bank of Sri Lanka before making any investment.

Pyramid schemes typically sustain themselves by recruiting new members whose contributions are used to pay earlier investors, rather than through any legitimate business activity. Such schemes inevitably collapse, leaving the majority of participants with significant financial losses.

How to Stay Protected

The CBSL has outlined several steps Sri Lankans can take to protect themselves from falling victim to illegal financial schemes:

Always check the CBSL's official list of licensed financial institutions before investing.

Be wary of investment opportunities that guarantee abnormally high returns with little or no risk.

Avoid schemes that require you to recruit others in order to earn returns.

Report any suspicious financial activity or unlicensed operators to the relevant authorities immediately.

Legal Consequences for Operators

Operating an unlicensed deposit-taking or investment scheme in Sri Lanka is a criminal offence under existing financial regulations. The CBSL works in coordination with law enforcement agencies to pursue legal action against individuals and entities found to be running such operations.

The public is encouraged to regularly consult the Central Bank's updated prohibited companies list, which is published on its official website, to ensure they are not engaging with any blacklisted entity.

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