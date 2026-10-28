Former Minister Johnston Fernando Refutes Guilty Plea Reports Over Vehicle Import Tax Fraud Allegations

Former Minister Johnston Fernando has moved to set the record straight after media reports circulated claiming he had admitted guilt in connection with a vehicle import tax fraud case, firmly denying any such admission.

Fernando Disputes Media Reports

The former minister issued a clear denial against reports that suggested he had pleaded guilty to charges related to vehicle import tax fraud. Fernando clarified that the characterisation put forward by certain media outlets did not accurately reflect the nature of the charges brought against him or his response to those charges in court.

The clarification comes amid heightened public attention on cases involving alleged financial misconduct by prominent political figures in Sri Lanka, with the former minister keen to ensure that his legal standing was not misrepresented to the public.

Charges and Legal Standing

Fernando stressed that there is a significant distinction between the charges filed against him and the suggestion that he had accepted wrongdoing. He denied any direct involvement in the alleged vehicle import tax fraud scheme that forms the basis of the legal proceedings.

The former minister made clear that he has not entered a guilty plea and that the case against him remains contested.

Public and Political Reaction

The reports had drawn considerable attention given Fernando's political profile, with many observers closely monitoring how the case unfolds. Cases involving alleged misuse of tax and import regulations have drawn growing public scrutiny in Sri Lanka in recent years, particularly as the country navigates its ongoing economic recovery.

The former minister's legal team is expected to address the matter further through the appropriate legal channels as proceedings continue.

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