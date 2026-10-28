Fugitive Underworld Figure 'Uragaha Indika' Nabbed in Dubai

A notorious organised crime figure known as 'Uragaha Indika' has been arrested in Dubai, authorities have confirmed, marking another significant breakthrough in Sri Lanka's ongoing efforts to apprehend high-profile criminal suspects who have fled the country.

High-Profile Arrest Abroad

The arrest of the wanted underworld figure, who had been operating under the alias 'Uragaha Indika', was carried out in the United Arab Emirates city of Dubai. The development comes as part of a broader crackdown on organised criminal networks linked to Sri Lanka that have sought refuge in foreign countries to evade local law enforcement.

Sri Lankan authorities have in recent years intensified coordination with international law enforcement agencies to track down and detain wanted suspects believed to be orchestrating criminal activities from abroad.

Pattern of Overseas Fugitives

The capture of 'Uragaha Indika' adds to a growing list of Sri Lankan underworld figures who have been apprehended overseas following sustained pressure from local authorities working in tandem with foreign counterparts. Dubai has previously been identified as a destination of choice for several individuals linked to organised crime in the island nation.

Further details regarding the charges the suspect faces, as well as the extradition process, are expected to be disclosed by the relevant authorities in the coming days.

Law enforcement officials are yet to issue a comprehensive statement regarding the full circumstances surrounding the arrest and the subsequent steps that will be taken to bring the suspect back to Sri Lanka to face justice.

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