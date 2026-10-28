Cricket Legend Shashikala Siriwardene Steps Into Coaching Role in Australia

Former Sri Lanka women's cricket captain Shashikala Siriwardene has embarked on a new chapter in her cricketing journey, transitioning from the playing field to the coaching arena in Australia.

A New Role Down Under

Siriwardene, one of the most celebrated figures in Sri Lankan women's cricket, has taken up a coaching position in Australia, marking a significant step in her post-playing career. The experienced all-rounder, who served her country with distinction for many years, is now set to share her wealth of knowledge and expertise with the next generation of cricketers.

A Decorated Career

During her illustrious playing career, Siriwardene was widely regarded as one of the finest women cricketers to have represented Sri Lanka. As captain, she led the national side with determination and skill, earning respect both at home and on the international stage. Her contributions as a hard-hitting batter and a crafty spin bowler made her an invaluable asset to the Sri Lanka women's team across multiple formats of the game.

Inspiring the Next Generation

Her move into coaching is expected to be warmly welcomed by the cricketing community, as players of her calibre bring irreplaceable on-field experience to any coaching setup. Sri Lankan cricket fans will be watching with great pride as one of their own makes her mark in the global coaching landscape.

Siriwardene's transition serves as an inspiration not only to aspiring cricketers in Sri Lanka but also to women in sport across the island who dream of making a lasting impact both on and off the field.

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