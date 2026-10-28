Colombo Municipal Council Inspectors Seize Rotten and Mouldy Fruit in Pettah Crackdown

Public Health Inspectors from the Colombo Municipal Council (CMC) have launched a crackdown on the sale of decomposed and contaminated fruit in the Pettah trading district, uncovering stocks of rotten, mouldy and insect-damaged produce that had been offered for sale to unsuspecting consumers.

Spoiled Produce Found at Pettah Outlets

During the inspection operation, health officials discovered fruit in an advanced state of deterioration, including apples and grapes, among other varieties. The items were found to be unfit for human consumption, raising serious concerns about public health and food safety standards in one of Colombo's busiest commercial hubs.

Public Health at Risk

The CMC's Public Health Inspectors have been conducting routine and surprise inspections across Pettah's dense network of wholesale and retail outlets as part of ongoing efforts to safeguard consumers from substandard food products. Authorities warned that the consumption of spoiled fruit can lead to serious foodborne illnesses, particularly among vulnerable groups such as children and the elderly.

Rotten and mouldy apples were among the seized items

Insect-damaged grapes and other fruits were also confiscated

The produce had been placed on sale to members of the general public

Authorities Urge Vigilance

Consumers are encouraged to inspect fruit carefully before purchase and to report any concerns regarding the quality of food items sold at retail or wholesale outlets to the relevant municipal authorities.

The CMC reiterated its commitment to enforcing food safety regulations across Colombo and warned that traders found in violation of public health standards would face appropriate legal action. Inspectors are expected to continue their monitoring operations in Pettah and other key commercial areas of the city in the days ahead.