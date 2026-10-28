Over 1.3 Million Families Excluded From Aswesuma Welfare Scheme in Updated Beneficiary List

More than 1.3 million families across Sri Lanka have been left out of the government's Aswesuma welfare programme following the release of the first updated beneficiary list, raising fresh concerns about the reach and fairness of the country's flagship social protection scheme.

Scale of Exclusions

According to the newly published list, a staggering 1,391,830 families have failed to meet the qualifying criteria for Aswesuma benefits. The figures highlight the significant proportion of households that remain outside the safety net of what is considered the government's primary welfare transfer programme.

The updated list represents the first major revision to the beneficiary registry since the scheme was introduced, and the sheer volume of excluded families has drawn considerable attention from social welfare advocates and opposition politicians alike.

What Is Aswesuma?

Aswesuma was introduced by the Sri Lankan government as a means-tested welfare initiative designed to replace the previous Samurdhi programme, which had long been criticised for inefficiencies and political interference in beneficiary selection. The scheme aims to target assistance more accurately toward the island's most economically vulnerable households.

Beneficiaries are assessed using a socioeconomic scoring system intended to identify those most in need, though the methodology has faced scrutiny from families who believe they were unfairly assessed.

Growing Concerns Among Affected Families

The exclusion of nearly 1.4 million families is expected to intensify public debate around the accuracy of the assessment process. Many households that previously received support under Samurdhi now find themselves without assistance, creating financial hardship for a population still recovering from Sri Lanka's severe economic crisis.

Over 1.39 million families did not qualify under the first updated Aswesuma list

The update marks the first major revision to the beneficiary registry

Aswesuma replaced the long-standing Samurdhi welfare programme

A means-tested scoring system is used to determine eligibility

Calls for Review

Welfare rights groups have urged the government to establish a transparent and accessible appeals process for families who believe they have been incorrectly excluded. There are widespread calls for a thorough review of the assessment criteria to ensure that genuinely vulnerable households are not being overlooked due to administrative or data-related shortcomings.

As the government continues to refine the Aswesuma framework, the situation facing the 1.39 million excluded families will remain a pressing social and political issue in the months ahead.

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