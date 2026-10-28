China Strengthens Buddhist Ties with Sri Lanka in Strategic Cultural Push

China has been steadily expanding its cultural and religious influence in Sri Lanka through a calculated engagement with Buddhism, leveraging the island nation's deep-rooted spiritual heritage as a diplomatic tool to strengthen bilateral relations.

Faith as a Foreign Policy Instrument

Beijing has intensified efforts to position itself as a protector and promoter of Buddhism, a religion that holds profound significance for the majority Sinhalese population of Sri Lanka. By forging closer ties through shared religious identity, China aims to cultivate goodwill and deepen its strategic foothold in the Indian Ocean region.

This approach, often described as "Buddhist diplomacy," has seen China facilitate exchanges between religious institutions, sponsor the restoration of Buddhist heritage sites, and host high-profile visits by Sri Lankan monks and religious delegations to Buddhist landmarks across China.

A Long-Term Strategy

Analysts observe that China's engagement through Buddhism is not merely symbolic. It forms part of a broader, long-term strategy to build soft power influence across Asia, particularly in nations where Buddhism forms a central pillar of cultural and national identity.

Sri Lanka, home to some of the world's most sacred Buddhist relics including the Temple of the Tooth in Kandy, represents a particularly significant partner in this initiative. Chinese officials and state-affiliated religious bodies have participated in key Sri Lankan Buddhist ceremonies and festivals, reinforcing the narrative of a shared civilisational bond between the two nations.

Geopolitical Undertones

The deepening of Buddhist diplomacy comes at a time when Sri Lanka finds itself navigating complex geopolitical pressures, balancing relationships with major powers including China, India, and the United States. Critics argue that Beijing's religious outreach is inseparable from its wider economic and strategic ambitions in Sri Lanka, which include significant infrastructure investments under the Belt and Road Initiative.

Some observers in Colombo have raised concerns that such cultural diplomacy, while outwardly benign, serves to consolidate Chinese influence at a sensitive moment in Sri Lanka's economic recovery and foreign policy realignment.

Sri Lanka's Position

Sri Lankan authorities have generally welcomed religious and cultural exchanges with China, emphasising the historically rich connections between the two civilisations that date back centuries. Buddhist monks from Sri Lanka have long travelled to China, and ancient texts record the transmission of Theravada Buddhist teachings across the region.

However, as China deepens this engagement, questions remain about the extent to which religion is being used as a vehicle for advancing geopolitical interests, and how Sri Lanka will manage these relationships while safeguarding its own national sovereignty and strategic independence.

Related Video