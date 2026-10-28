Two More Sri Lankan Tamil Detainees Deported from Tiruchi Special Camp in India

Two more Sri Lankan Tamil detainees held at the Special Camp in Tiruchi, Tamil Nadu, have been deported back to Sri Lanka, continuing a pattern of repatriations from the facility that houses refugees and undocumented migrants.

Ongoing Deportations from Tiruchi Facility

The Tiruchi Special Camp, located in the Indian state of Tamil Nadu, has long served as a detention centre for Sri Lankan Tamils who have either overstayed their legal permissions or entered India without proper documentation. The latest deportations bring renewed attention to the conditions and futures of those held within the facility.

The two individuals were handed over to Sri Lankan authorities as part of the established repatriation process coordinated between Indian and Sri Lankan officials. Details regarding the identities of the deported individuals have not been made publicly available.

A Longstanding Issue for Sri Lankan Tamils

The deportation of Sri Lankan Tamils from Indian detention centres remains a sensitive and ongoing concern for communities on both sides of the Palk Strait. Many of those held at such facilities fled Sri Lanka during periods of civil conflict and have spent years, in some cases decades, navigating uncertain legal statuses in India.

Humanitarian organisations and Tamil advocacy groups have repeatedly called on both governments to handle such cases with greater transparency and to ensure the safety and rights of deportees upon their return to Sri Lanka.

Concerns Over Returnees' Welfare

Questions continue to be raised about the welfare of those repatriated, particularly regarding:

Access to resettlement support and housing upon return

Legal protections guaranteed to deportees under Sri Lankan law

Reunification with family members still residing in India or in Sri Lankan camps

Psychological and social support for individuals who have spent extended periods in detention

Sri Lanka's government has previously stated its commitment to receiving and rehabilitating returnees, though critics argue that implementation of such assurances has been inconsistent.

The latest deportations are expected to draw further scrutiny from civil society groups monitoring the treatment of Sri Lankan Tamils held in Indian detention facilities, as calls grow louder for a comprehensive and humane resolution to their long-pending cases.

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