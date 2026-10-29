Sri Lanka Police Recover Drugs Worth Over Rs. 249 Billion in Three-Year Crackdown

Massive Scale of Drug Seizures Revealed

Sri Lanka Police have seized illicit drugs valued at over Rs. 249 billion during a sustained three-year enforcement campaign, underlining the enormous scale of the narcotics trade gripping the island nation and the intensity of efforts by authorities to combat it.

A Relentless Push Against the Drug Trade

The staggering figures reflect the determination of law enforcement to clamp down on the flow of controlled substances across Sri Lanka. Over the three-year period, police units — including specialised narcotics bureaus — conducted operations spanning urban centres, rural communities, coastal entry points and border regions, leading to seizures of a wide range of illegal substances.

The sheer monetary value of the confiscated drugs signals not only the prevalence of narcotics trafficking within the country but also the organised nature of networks that smuggle and distribute these substances domestically and across international supply chains.

Growing Concern Over Narcotics Impact

Drug abuse continues to pose a serious public health and social challenge in Sri Lanka, affecting families across all walks of life. Authorities and civil society groups have long warned that addiction fuels ancillary crimes, strains healthcare resources and undermines community stability — particularly among the country's youth population.

The scale of seizures recorded over this period reinforces calls from advocacy groups and policymakers for both stronger enforcement measures and expanded rehabilitation and prevention programmes to address the demand side of the crisis.

Police Operations Under the Spotlight

The disclosure of these figures places the work of Sri Lanka Police's anti-narcotics divisions firmly in the public eye. While the volume of drugs removed from circulation represents a significant achievement, critics and analysts note that sustained, long-term strategies — combining law enforcement with education and social support — remain essential to meaningfully reducing the drug trade's foothold in Sri Lanka.

Police have indicated that operations against drug trafficking networks will continue, with authorities remaining committed to dismantling supply chains and bringing those responsible before the courts.