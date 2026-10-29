Indian Tourist's Joy at Using UPI in Sri Lanka Highlights Growing Digital Payment Ties Between the Two Nations

A heartwarming video of an Indian traveller expressing sheer delight upon discovering that India's Unified Payments Interface (UPI) works seamlessly in Sri Lanka has gone viral, shining a spotlight on the deepening financial connectivity between the two neighbouring countries.

A Moment of Pleasant Surprise

The Indian visitor, visibly thrilled, described the experience of successfully completing a transaction using UPI while in Sri Lanka, saying "I felt so good" — a sentiment that resonated with countless Indian tourists and social media users who shared the clip widely online.

For many Indian travellers, the ability to pay using a familiar and trusted mobile payment platform while abroad removes one of the most common friction points of international travel — the need to carry foreign currency or navigate unfamiliar banking systems.

Sri Lanka's Push Towards Digital Payment Integration

Sri Lanka has been steadily expanding its digital payment infrastructure as part of broader efforts to boost tourism and attract foreign visitors, particularly from India, which remains one of the island's largest tourist source markets.

The acceptance of UPI in Sri Lanka is a result of formal agreements between the two countries aimed at enabling cross-border digital transactions. The initiative allows Indian visitors to pay at participating merchants across the island using the same UPI-linked apps they use at home, including platforms such as PhonePe, Google Pay, and BHIM.

Strengthening India-Sri Lanka Economic Bonds

The integration of UPI into Sri Lanka's payment ecosystem is widely seen as a significant step in reinforcing economic and people-to-people ties between India and Sri Lanka. Analysts have noted that reducing transactional barriers for Indian tourists could have a meaningful positive impact on Sri Lanka's tourism revenue, which the country has been working hard to rebuild following years of economic turbulence.

India has been actively promoting the adoption of UPI beyond its own borders, with the platform already operational in several countries including the United Arab Emirates, Singapore, France, and Nepal. Sri Lanka's inclusion in this growing network places it within a select group of destinations offering this convenience to Indian travellers.

Tourism Sector Welcomes the Development

Sri Lanka's hospitality and tourism industry has broadly welcomed the UPI rollout, recognising it as a practical tool for improving the visitor experience. With Indian tourist arrivals consistently ranking among the highest of any nationality visiting the island, making payments easier and more intuitive is expected to encourage longer stays and greater spending.

The viral video serves as an organic and powerful endorsement of the initiative, demonstrating that even small improvements in everyday convenience can leave a lasting impression on visitors and generate significant positive attention for Sri Lanka as a travel destination.

As both nations continue to strengthen their bilateral relationship across trade, tourism, and technology, digital payment interoperability stands out as one of the more tangible and immediately impactful areas of cooperation for ordinary citizens and travellers alike.

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