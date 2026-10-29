England Hand Sri Lanka Mammoth 387-Run Chase in Gaddafi Stadium Showdown

Sri Lanka face a daunting task after England set them a massive 387-run victory target at the Gaddafi Stadium, placing the tourists in an extremely challenging position in their pursuit of a historic win.

England Build a Commanding Total

England's batters delivered a commanding performance to put together a formidable score, leaving Sri Lanka with one of the most demanding run chases they have faced in recent international cricket. The Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore provided the backdrop for what has shaped up to be a highly competitive contest between two storied cricketing nations.

A Mountain to Climb for Sri Lanka

Chasing 387 runs is no easy feat on any surface, and Sri Lanka's batters will need to produce something truly special to pull off what would be a remarkable comeback victory. The pressure now firmly rests on the Sri Lankan batting lineup to dig deep and find the resilience required to mount a serious challenge against an England side riding high on confidence.

Eyes on the Sri Lankan Response

Cricket fans across Sri Lanka will be watching closely as their side steps up to face this monumental target. The Lions will need early partnerships, calculated aggression, and a touch of fortune if they are to defy the odds and claim a memorable result against England.

The match continues to capture the attention of cricket followers throughout the region, with the outcome set to have significant implications for both teams moving forward in the series.

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