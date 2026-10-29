Uzbekistan's Centrum Air Opens New Direct Route Linking Tashkent to Mattala

Sri Lanka's underutilised Mattala Rajapaksa International Airport has received a fresh boost with Uzbekistan-based Centrum Air launching direct flights between Tashkent and Mattala, marking a significant development for the airport that has long struggled to attract consistent international traffic.

A New Air Link Between Central Asia and Sri Lanka

The launch of the Tashkent–Mattala route establishes a direct aerial corridor between Uzbekistan and southern Sri Lanka, offering travellers from Central Asia a more convenient gateway into the island nation. The service is expected to open up new tourism and trade opportunities between the two countries.

Mattala Rajapaksa International Airport, located in the Hambantota District, has faced persistent criticism over the years for its low passenger volumes despite being Sri Lanka's second international airport. The addition of a scheduled international carrier such as Centrum Air is seen as a welcome step toward reviving operations at the facility.

Potential Impact on Tourism and Regional Connectivity

Sri Lanka's tourism sector, which has been working hard to recover and expand its reach into new source markets, stands to benefit from the new route. Uzbekistan has seen growing outbound tourism in recent years, and a direct connection to Sri Lanka could encourage more visitors from the Central Asian region.

The southern region of Sri Lanka, home to several key attractions including Yala National Park, the ancient city of Kataragama, and the scenic Hambantota coastline, is well positioned to absorb increased visitor arrivals through Mattala.

Mattala's Long Road to Recovery

Since its inauguration over a decade ago, Mattala Rajapaksa International Airport has been a subject of considerable debate, frequently cited as one of the world's least-used international airports. Successive governments have attempted to attract airlines and cargo operators to the facility with varying degrees of success.

The arrival of Centrum Air represents one of the more concrete developments in recent memory for the airport, and authorities will be hoping the new service proves sustainable and encourages further carriers to consider Mattala as a viable destination.

Further details regarding flight schedules, frequencies, and ticket availability are expected to be announced by Centrum Air in due course.